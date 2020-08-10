Back to video
    Thomas Jefferson compiled his own Bible from passages of the New Testament that he titled, "The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth." Follow museum experts as they meticulously conserve this fragile volume, page by brittle page.

Jefferson's Secret Bible

2012 51M TV-G
