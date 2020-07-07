Back to video
Menu

  • DOCUMENTARY 2007 TV-PG 46M 
    Try It Free

    Hear two surviving Enola Gay crew members of the planes that dropped the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs in Japan. These pilots recount their mission and the impact on their lives, as well as the rest of the world.

    Read more
Menu
Paramount Plus
Sign up for Paramount+ to stream this video.
TRY IT FREE

The Men Who Brought the Dawn

2007 46M TV-PG
Hear two surviving Enola Gay crew members of the planes that dropped the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs in Japan. These pilots recount their mission and the impact on their lives, as well as the rest of the world.
Menu